Tomah golfers defeat Holmen on home course
Tomah golfers defeat Holmen on home course

The Tomah High School girls golf team’s invitational on Monday was trimmed to a couple of schools, and the Timberwolves responded by shooting a 162 to beat Holmen at Hiawatha Golf Club.

The Timberwolves had three teams entered in what was essentially a nine-hole dual with the Vikings, who shot a 217. Tomah’s second team shot a 188 and its third a 241.

The meet was delayed 2½ hours by wind and heavy rain that battered a golf course that already absorbed over five inches of rain three days earlier.

"The ladies did a fantastic job in wet conditions," Tomah coach Tonya Gnewikow said.

Amelia Zingler led the Timberwolves — and everyone else — with a two-over-par 38. Teammates Sophie Pokela and Brin Neumann shot 39s, and Amelia Schanofer — playing for Tomah’s second team — carded a 43. Hanna Zhu, also on Tomah’s second team, was fifth at 45.

Other notable Tomah scores included Emma Van Treese with a 48, Maddie Ewers with a 50 and Amanda Lowery and Hope Carlson both with 52s.

Holmen was led by Emily Nelson’s 50 and Brianna Senn’s 53.

The Timberwolves get nine days off from competition before hosting a Mississippi Valley Conference match Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Hiawatha starting at 1:30 p.m. Two days later, Tomah hosts a 2 p.m. against Reedsburg at Hiawatha.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

