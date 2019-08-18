The Tomah High School girls golf team launched its 2019 season with an impressive second-place finish at the Early Bird Scramble Friday at Walsh Golf Center in La Crosse.
The Timberwolves came within four strokes of winning the title in the 10-team tournament. Stevens Point won the tournament with a 367, followed by Tomah 371, New Richmond 382 and Onalaska 393.
Tomah’s Sophie Pokela finished third overall with an 18-hole score of 88, which included a 40 on the front nine.
Freshman Brin Neumann was Tomah’s number-two player with a 93, which included a 43 on the back nine.
Sarah Peterson and Amelia Zingler both shot 95s, and Jayda Zhu rounded out the varsity scoring with a 105.
Tomah hosts the Tomah Tune-Up Monday, Aug. 19 starting at 9 a.m. and heads to the Wisconsin Dells Invitational Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Mississippi Valley Conference opener is Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Coulee Bowl in Onalaska.
