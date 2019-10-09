On an afternoon when Sentry World Country Club chewed up a lot of good golfers, the Tomah Timberwolves were survivors − particularly Brin Neumann.
Neumann claimed meet medalist honors to lead the Timberwolves to the championship of Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 Stevens Point Sectional and a berth in the state golf tournament next week in Madison. The top two teams advanced to state.
Neumann, a freshman, shot an 18-hole score of 82, two strokes ahead of New Richmond's Jessica Hagman and three strokes better than Jaden Woiwode of River Falls.
Only 17 of the 48 golfers shot under 100, and four of them were from Tomah. Sophie Pokela shot a 90 to tie for ninth, Sarah Peterson and Amelia Zingler tied for 14th with 94s, and Jayda Zhu shot a 103 to finish 27th.
Team scores: Tomah 360, Stevens Point 363, Onalaska 372, New Richmond 376, River Falls 382, Wisconsin Rapids 414, Hudson 428, Eau Claire Memorial 436.
The state meet is Oct. 14-15 at University Ridge with Division 1 teeing off at 8 a.m. both days. It will be Tomah's first appearance as a team since 2013.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
