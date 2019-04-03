Coming off a second-place finish with four letterwinners returning sounds like a path for the Tomah High School boys golf team to win its first-ever Mississippi Valley Conference title.
There’s just one problem: the Holmen Vikings.
“Holmen will be a state-ranked team,” Tomah coach Randy Neumann said. “They bring everyone back from a conference championship team.”
It will take a monster effort from the Timberwolves to deliver a conference and MVC championship, but Neumann doesn’t rule it out. He recalled the final match of the season, when the Timberwolves came within one stroke of spoiling Holmen’s perfect run though the MVC.
“We gave (Holmen) a scare at the conference championship last year,” Neumann said.
Leading the Timberwolves’ letterwinners is senior Nolan Stees, who starts his third season with the varsity and was second-team all-MVC last year. Neumann described Stees as a consistent golfer who has improved every season with the program.
“Every year he has shaved three or four strokes off his score,” Neumann said. “His mental game has gotten better each year.”
The other letterwinners are sophomores Hunter Neumann, Kade Gnewikow and Kale Gnewikow. Neumann was second-team all-MVC last year and posted Tomah’s lowest score at the conference meet.
Randy Neumann said all four of his returnees played a considerable amount of golf over the summer.
“Hunter, Kade and Kale played a lot of summer tournaments, and Nolan worked at the golf course and got a lot of golf in,” Neumann said.
Neumann said sophomore John Christen is the frontrunner for the fifth varsity spot. He played golf in middle school and stepped away as a freshman before returning this spring.
“He has been a pleasant surprise,” Neumann said. “I’m excited for him to come back out. I think he can really contribute.”
The other golfers competing for varsity positions are sophomore Malachi Murray and freshmen Carson Brieske, Matthew Miller and Ty Schanhofer.
Neumann said his golfers like being in the upper echelon of the MVC and are determined to stay there.
“You always want to get better and improve on how you did last year,” he said. “We want to finish second or higher.”
MVC BOYS GOLF Final 2018 standings
Holmen 78
Tomah 60
Sparta 57
Onalaska 39
Central 26
Logan 13
