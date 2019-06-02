The season ended for Tomah High School golf team at Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday, but most of the team still has a lot of high school golf left.
A Tomah team of one senior and four sophomores finished sixth at the WIAA Division 1 Wisconsin Rapids Sectional played at The Ridges. The outcome was something of a disappointment for the Timberwolves. They finished 21 strokes behind second-place Holmen, a team the Timberwolves had beaten by one stroke while claiming a Regional championship seven days earlier.
However, Tomah coach Randy Neumann said the tournament experience will help in the long run.
"The worst-case scenario was we were going to gain some good experience," Neumann said. "You hope that they will learn from their mistakes and understand what it's going to take to make it to the next level."
Neumann said the team started well and was just eight-over-par for the first six holes. The Timberwolves faltered after that.
"As the round went on we did not execute as well," Neumann said.
The team's lone senior, Nolan Stees, led the Timberwolves with an 18-hole score of 79. He tied for 10th out of 48 golfers and missed an individual berth by three strokes.
Hunter Neumann tied for 20th with an 81, followed by teammates Kale Gnewikow (86), Kade Gnewikow (86) and Jack Christen (88).
Every golfer in the field scored below 100.
Kasen Fager of Mount Horeb was the medalist with a 72, while Verona's Austin Gaby was second with a 74.
Austin Erickson of Sparta shot a 76 and won a four-way playoff to claim the third and final individual spot.
The top two schools advanced their entire teams.
Team scores: Middleton 306, Holmen 311, Waunakee 320, Mount Horeb 321, Reedsburg 329, Tomah 332, Verona 333, Onalaska 358.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
