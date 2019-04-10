SPARTA - Tomah's top golfers were bunched toward the top of the Mississippi Valley Conference standings Monday.
Kade Gnewikow tied for third, and Hunter Neumann, Kale Gnewikow and Jack Christen were part of a four-way tie for fifth at the MVC opening meet at Sparta's River Run golf course.
The Timberwolves finished eight strokes behind first-place Holmen. Tomah coach Randy Neumann said his team played well for a first match.
"I was happy to see that we finished with four of my guys in the top five," Neumann said.
Golfers were greeted by warm and blustery conditions. Neumann said the wind easily added or subtracted 25 yards to a shot.
"We added 25 yards to our distance into the wind, and sometimes were still short," Neumann said.
When the ball reached the green, Neumann said his golfers tired to "stay below the hole" because the wind kept the ball from coming to a stop.
Kade Gnewikow shot an 84, while Hunter Neumann, Kale Gnewikow and Christen all fired 86s. Nolan Stees carded a 91.
"I was really proud of how my group handled the first round," Randy Neumann said. "Golf is a mental game, and there can be a lot of bad breaks. The boys didn't let that ruin their round and kept grinding for a good score. We will continue to work on that."
Sparta's Austin Erickson won medalist honors with a 74. Cody Dirks of Holmen was second with a 77. Ten of the meet's 30 golfers shot over 100.
Team scores: Holmen 334, Tomah 342, Onalaska 353, Sparta 379, La Crosse Central 410, La Crosse Aquinas 496, La Crosse Logan incomplete.
Wednesday's Tomah Invitational at Hiawatha Golf Club was cancelled due to cold and wet weather. The Timberwolves also had a two-day meet set for April 12-13 at golf courses in Hammond and Somerset cancelled due to the forecast of heavy snow in northwest Wisconsin.
The next MVC match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17 at Cedar Creek Golf Club in Onalaska. Tomah will host an MVC meet at Hiawatha Thursday, May 2.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
