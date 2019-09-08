The Tomah High School girls golf team owned Forest Hills Golf Club Friday.
The Timberwolves swept five of the first six places to easily win the second Mississippi Valley Conference match of the season in La Crosse. The Timberwolves outdistanced Onalaska by 12 strokes and tightened its grip on first place in the MVC standings.
Tomah's Brin Neumann won medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 42 on the par-36 course. Her closest competition came from teammates Sophie Pokela, who overcame an eight on the first hole to shoot a 43, and Amelia Zingler, who shot a 45.
Sarah Peterson and Zayda Zhu of Tomah shot 46s and tied for fourth with Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi.
Hannah Zhu rounded out Tomah's scoring with a 48 and tied for 10th.
Team scores: Tomah 176, Onalaska 188, Sparta 217, Holmen 219, La Crosse Aquinas 231, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan incomplete.
Maddie Ewers was Tomah's top junior varsity golfer. She shot a 47, a score that would have tied for seventh in the varsity match. She was followed by Hope Carlson (52), Peyton Foster (54), Emma Van Treese (55), Moriah Murphy (62) and Mariah Pierce (70).
The next MVC match is Monday, Sept. 9 at Cedar Creek Golf Course. Tomah hosts an MVC match Friday, Sept. 20 at Hiawatha Golf Club starting at 12:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
