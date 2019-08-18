The Tomah High School girls golf roster has lots of 9s.
But don't be fooled their youth. They aren't beginners, and coach Tonya Gnewikow believes half of them can compete for varsity spots. The varsity season starts in earnest Monday, Aug. 19, when the Timberwolves host the Tomah Tuneup at Hiawatha Golf Club.
"Two are starting varsity (the first match). and potentially a couple of more could have that opportunity as the season goes," she said.
Gnewikow believes her freshman class has the poise and talent to reclaim a Mississippi Valley Conference they used to dominate until Onalaska reasserted itself as the league's top team. Tomah won four straight MVC crowns from 2011-14 before Onalaska claimed the last four.
"This should be our run at getting our MVC title back," Gnewikow said.
Gnewikow has been tracking the class of 2023, which stands at eight golfers, ever since they were in sixth grade.
"This group has gone through our Tomah youth girls camp every summer, and you could see the potential," Gnewikow said. "They have played a lot of summer tournaments."
The varsity won't consist of entirely freshman. Senior Sarah Peterson is a returning first-team all-MVC performer, and sophomore Sophie Pokela was on the second team. The other two letterwinners junior Jayda Zhu and sophomore Hannah Zhu. Junior Amelia Schanhofer, a jayvee last season, is also making a serious bid for the varsity.
Gnewikow said it won't be easy figuring out which six players to put on the varsity roster. She said it could change from meet to meet.
"It's not going to be a clean-cut top six," Gnewikow said. "There is going to be some jockeying back and forth."
The rest of the roster includes:
- Senior - Alexxis Kemp.
- Juniors - Hope Carlson, Amanda Lowry, Mariah Pierce, Kara Zeps, Emma Van Treese.
- Sophomore - Moriah Murray.
- Freshmen - Katie Carlson, Madeline Ewers, Peyton Foster, Payton Pierce, Amelia Zingler, Carley Zingler, Brin Neumann, Hannah Van Treese.
Jay Larsen returns as assistant coach.
Gnewikow said the team is prepared to challenge Onalaska, both in the MVC race and in the postseason, where the two teams are assigned to the same Regional and Sectional groups. She believes several of her athletes have the ability to break 80 for 18 holes.
"Five of our ladies have played the most competitive summer golf schedule of any other team I have ever coached," Gnewikow said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
