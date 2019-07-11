The Tomah High School boys golf team won a Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Team Academic All-State award.
Tomah was one of 20 Division 1 teams to be named honorable mention by the state’s coaches. Tomah team members honored were Nolan Stees, Hunter Neumann, Kale Gnewikow, Kade Gnewikow and Jack Christen.
Stees is a senior, the other four are sophomores.
In addition, Stees, Kade Gnewikow and Kale Gnewikow were individual all-state honorees. Individual golfers must post a grade-point average of 3.25, participate in at least 75 percent of their varsity matches and be a sophomore, junior or senior.
Team GPAs are defined by the five golfers who represented their school in the WIAA post-season tournament.
The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in each of the three divisions will be recognized with gold, silver or bronze medals for each student-athlete, and their schools will receive a certificate to note this accomplishment. Schools with at least a 3.25 team GPA will receive a certificate acknowledging honorable mention status.
Brookfield Central High School was first place in Division 1, followed by Stoughton in second and Middleton in third.
Mosinee was the Division 2 winner, and Waukesha Catholic Central High School topped Division 3.
Tomah was the only Mississippi Valley Conference school honored.
GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 “to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
