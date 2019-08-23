The Tomah High School girls golf team is two for two.
The Timberwolves won their second invitational in three days with a solid first-place finish at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational played at Coldwater Canyon. Tomah ruled the Division 1 field by 14 strokes over second-place Green Bay Preble.
Freshman Brin Neumann led the Timberwolves with an 18-hole score of 80, which was fourth on the individual list. Close behind was sophomore teammate Sophie Pokela in fifth with an 82.
Rounding out Tomah's scores were Sarah Peterson (87), Jayda Zhu (91) and Amelia Zingler (94).
It was the second straight match that all five Tomah golfers scored under 100. Tomah and Preble were the only two teams without a triple-digit golfer.
Wauwatosa's Rachel Kauflin won medalist honors with a one-under-par 70. A pair of Stoughton golfers, Myranda Koltowski and Caylie Koltowski, shot 78s.
Team scores: Tomah 340, Green Bay Preble A 354, Reedsburg 361, Stoughton 374, Wauwatosa 377, DeForest 382, Baraboo 407, Waunakee 412, Green Bay Preble B 424.
The Tomah varsity heads to Drugan's Castle Mound Tuesday, Aug. 27 for the Holmen Invitational. The junior varsity competes the same day at the Baraboo Invitational.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
