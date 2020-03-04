Tomah grad Peterson to play golf for Viterbo

Viterbo women’s golf coach Ken Barrett has done well with Tomah High School recruits, and he signed another one to the dotted line Feb. 19
Sarah Peterson follows the footsteps of Tomah grads Rhianna Nichols and Danielle Ducklow by joining the V-Hawks program. Peterson said she’s aware of the Tomah-Viterbo connection and looked up to Ducklow as a role model.
“(Ducklow) went to Viterbo, and that really inspired me,” Peterson said.
Ducklow competed at three WIAA State Tournaments while at Tomah and piled up multiple honors at Viterbo, including three first-team all-North Star Athletic Association honors.
“Sarah is going to keep the tradition going,” said Tomah High School girls golf coach Tonya Gnewikow.
Peterson was the lone senior on a Tomah squad that reached the state tournament last fall. Barrett targeted Peterson on the advice of Gnewikow.
“Coach Gnewikow called and said, ‘Hey, I have a golfer here you need to look at,’” Barrett said.
The first thing Barrett noticed was how Peterson handled herself on the golf course.
“She was like a captain and friend to every one of her teammates,” said Barrett, who starts his 14th season as Viterbo coach this fall. “When she had a bad hole, her head didn’t go down; she went out and competed on the next hole. She is very much the kind of student-athlete we were looking to find.”
Peterson was a first-team all-MVC golfer in 2019. Barrett said Peterson will bring a polished game to the Viterbo squad.
“She’s pretty consistent,” Barrett said. “You don’t see her hitting something that isn’t going straight down the fairway. She’s much more a systematic, step-by-step kind of golfer.”
Peterson said Viterbo, located just 45 miles away in La Crosse, offered the right combination of academics and athletics.
“I was really comfortable when I went to the campus, and I really liked the nursing program they have,” she said. “Everyone on the golf team made me feel really welcome when I visited.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.