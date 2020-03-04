You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tomah grad Peterson to play golf for Viterbo
0 comments

Tomah grad Peterson to play golf for Viterbo

{{featured_button_text}}
Signing day

Sarah Peterson (seated) signs her agreement to compete for the Viterbo women's golf squad this fall. Also pictured: Viterbo golf coach Ken Barrett, Tomah High School assistant girls golf coach Jeff Larsen, parents Diane and Ray Peterson, and THS head girls golf coach Tonya Gnewikow.

 Steve Rundio

Viterbo women’s golf coach Ken Barrett has done well with Tomah High School recruits, and he signed another one to the dotted line Feb. 19

Sarah Peterson follows the footsteps of Tomah grads Rhianna Nichols and Danielle Ducklow by joining the V-Hawks program. Peterson said she’s aware of the Tomah-Viterbo connection and looked up to Ducklow as a role model.

“(Ducklow) went to Viterbo, and that really inspired me,” Peterson said.

Ducklow competed at three WIAA State Tournaments while at Tomah and piled up multiple honors at Viterbo, including three first-team all-North Star Athletic Association honors.

“Sarah is going to keep the tradition going,” said Tomah High School girls golf coach Tonya Gnewikow.

Peterson was the lone senior on a Tomah squad that reached the state tournament last fall. Barrett targeted Peterson on the advice of Gnewikow.

“Coach Gnewikow called and said, ‘Hey, I have a golfer here you need to look at,’” Barrett said.

The first thing Barrett noticed was how Peterson handled herself on the golf course.

“She was like a captain and friend to every one of her teammates,” said Barrett, who starts his 14th season as Viterbo coach this fall. “When she had a bad hole, her head didn’t go down; she went out and competed on the next hole. She is very much the kind of student-athlete we were looking to find.”

Peterson was a first-team all-MVC golfer in 2019. Barrett said Peterson will bring a polished game to the Viterbo squad.

“She’s pretty consistent,” Barrett said. “You don’t see her hitting something that isn’t going straight down the fairway. She’s much more a systematic, step-by-step kind of golfer.”

Peterson said Viterbo, located just 45 miles away in La Crosse, offered the right combination of academics and athletics.

“I was really comfortable when I went to the campus, and I really liked the nursing program they have,” she said. “Everyone on the golf team made me feel really welcome when I visited.”

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News