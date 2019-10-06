Boone Mathison busted an 80-yard run for a touchdown, but that was one of the few highlights in Tomah's 48-6 loss to D.C. Everest in a high school football contest played at Schofield Friday.
It was Tomah's fifth straight loss after a 2-0 start.
The contest didn't start well for the Timberwolves. On the first play from scrimmage, Reece Ostrowski intercepted a Tomah pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.
The Evergreens scored another touchdown before Mathison's touchdown cut the gap to 14-6. Ostrowski returned another interception for a touchdown late in the second quarter as D.C. Everest took a 27-6 halftime lead.
A bright spot for the Timberwolves was the return of wide receiver/defensive back Kade Gnewikow from the injured list. He caught three passes for 54 yards.
Defensively, Tomah was led by Dawson Cruz with an interception and Jairon Pierce with a quarterback sack.
Tomah returns home Friday, Oct. 11 for its homecoming contest against winless West Salem. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at E.J. McKean Field.
D.C. EVEREST 48 TOMAH 6
SCORING
Tomah;06;00;00;00−06
D.C. Everest;14;13;07;14−48
SUMMARY
First downs - T 6, D 17. Rushing - T 19-126, D 48-182. Passes - T 7-22-3, D 6-17-1. Passing yards - T 59, D 140. Fumbles-lost - T 2, D 0. Penalties - T 8-54, D 6-43.
TOMAH INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Mathison 2-83, Spears 7-33, E. Long 2-10, Gnewikow 3-9, Lueck 3-(-3), Gerke 2-(-6).
Passing: Gerke 4-11-0-30, E. Long 3-11-2-29, Mathison 0-1-1-0.
Receiving: Gnewikow 3-54, B. Long 1-5, Spears 1-4, Williams 2-(-4).
