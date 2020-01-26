Tomah gymnastics fourth at Viroqua Invite

The Tomah High School gymnastics team took a big step forward at Viroqua Friday.
The Timberwolves posted their highest score of the season and finished fourth out of seven teams at the Viroqua Invitational.
Tomah coach Karen Brown was encouraged not only by the score but by the potential for even further improvement.
"Despite a few not feeling well tonight, we had a lot of personal records set," Brown said.
Two gymansts set three personal records. Kaylea Cook achieved new highs on vault, balance beam and floor exercise, while Amelia Hammer set personal records on vault, uneven parallel bars and beam.
"They both had their best meets so far, but each still had a fall, so they should be able to get higher scores," Brown said.
Other personal records included Madeline Ewers on bars, Peyton Foster on vault and Neveah Martin on beam and all-around.
Foster's score of 8.225 on vault tied her for sixth place and earned her a place on the awards podium. She posted an all-around score of 31.025, which was eighth out of 20 girls who performed in all four events.
Team scores: West Salem/La Crosse Aquinas 134.525, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 129.8, Viroqua 124.525, Tomah 111.725, Arcadia 90.2, Westby 89.4, Onalaska 61.675.
The Timberwolves travel to an MVC meet Thursday, Jan. 30 at Sparta and host a Parents Night quadrangular with Marshfield, Westby and Arcadia Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.