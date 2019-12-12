Tomah gymnastics in rebuilding mode

When Reyna Herold Went out for gymnastics two years ago, she was an absolute beginner.
“She couldn’t do a cartwheel,” said her coach, Karen Brown.
Now Herold is a valuable member of a team that needs every bit of experience it can get as it prepares to open the season Dec. 14 with an invitational at West Salem. Seven letterwinners, including three who graduated, are gone from last year’s squad. Three letterwinners decided not to return this season, and another is out for the season with an injury.
That leaves Herold as the Timberwolves’ only senior. She’ll compete at the varsity level on the uneven parallel bars and at the junior varsity level on the floor exercise and vault. She may add the balance beam as the season progresses.
Brown appreciates Herold’s commitment to earn her first varsity letter this season.
“She’s such a hard worker,” Brown said. “We’re glad she stuck with it.”
Only three other letterwinners are back for 2019-20. Anna Jackson, a junior, has the most experience. She competed last season on varsity beam, floor and vault.
Also back are sophomores Kaylea Cook and Amelia Hammer. Cook got varsity experience on vault and is looking to add beam and floor routines. Hammer competed on varsity bars and is working on all four events at the varsity or jayvee level.
The Timberwolves suffered another setback when Alyson Simon, who competed in all-around varsity as a freshman last season, suffered a knee injury that will wipe out her sophomore year. She has been attending practice and hopes to rejoin the roster as a junior.
Junior Kelsey Keown and sophomore Olivia Hammer will also be bidding for varsity time.
Brown believes she’ll get significant points from a freshman class led by Peyton Foster and Neveah Martin.
Foster starts the season as Tomah’s only varsity all-around competitor. Brown said Foster is performing moves never done before in Tomah.
“She’ll probably break some school records,” Brown said.
Martin is making bids for varsity time in every event except beam.
“I’m trying to get (Martin) into the all-around,” Brown said. “She’s very talented.”
The other members of the freshmen class are Jenna Bakken, Madeline Ewers and Kylie Garcia.
While there’s a lack of varsity experience, there isn’t a lack of commitment, Brown said. She’s very encouraged about the attitude and effort her team has displayed.
“We have a great atmosphere this year,” Brown said. “They all get along very well with each other, and the girls who are here want to be here. It’s very pleasant to come to practice.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.