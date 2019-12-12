Tomah gymnastics in rebuilding mode

When Reyna Herold Went out for gymnastics two years ago, she was an absolute beginner.

“She couldn’t do a cartwheel,” said her coach, Karen Brown.

Now Herold is a valuable member of a team that needs every bit of experience it can get as it prepares to open the season Dec. 14 with an invitational at West Salem. Seven letterwinners, including three who graduated, are gone from last year’s squad. Three letterwinners decided not to return this season, and another is out for the season with an injury.

That leaves Herold as the Timberwolves’ only senior. She’ll compete at the varsity level on the uneven parallel bars and at the junior varsity level on the floor exercise and vault. She may add the balance beam as the season progresses.

Brown appreciates Herold’s commitment to earn her first varsity letter this season.

“She’s such a hard worker,” Brown said. “We’re glad she stuck with it.”

Only three other letterwinners are back for 2019-20. Anna Jackson, a junior, has the most experience. She competed last season on varsity beam, floor and vault.