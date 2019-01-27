It was 12 days between gymnastics meets, but Tomah High School coach Karen Brown put the extra practice time to good use.
Brown fortified both the varsity and junior varsity rosters, and her girls posted positive results at the Marshfield Quadrangular Thursday.
"We added more gymnasts and routines for the night," Brown said. "I was very pleased with our additions tonight."
Freshman Alyson Simon had a big meet. She posted the meet's eighth-best all-around score and was Tomah's best performer on vault (8.175), balance beam (6.425 with no falls) and floor exercise (7.450). Her floor and vault routines were personal records.
"Alyson had her best meet so far," Brown said. "She pushes herself and really likes competition."
Ashley Nelson led the Timberwolves on the uneven parallel bars with a 5.45 score and posted an all-around score of 24.2.
Four Tomah girls vaulted for the first time, and two were placewinners in the junior varsity meet. Kaylea Cook was the third-best junior varsity vaulter, and Olivia Hammer placed fifth.
"It was exciting to see their boost in confidence," Brown said.
There were only six falls among Tomah's nine balance beam entrants.
Brown said there is competition for both varsity and junior varsity spots.
"Next week I'll have 11 girls able to vault but only 10 spots," Brown said. "They will need to fight for their spot. Beam will also have 11 girls fighting for 10 spots. It's a good problem to have as it encourages them to work harder."
Tomah's Jan. 18 trip to the Viroqua Invitational was cancelled due to bad weather.
The Timberwolves final home meet is Thursday, Jan. 31, when they take their turn hosting a Mississippi Valley Conference meet. The match starts at 6 p.m. and is both Parents Night and Senior Night.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.