Tomah gymnasts celebrate Senior Night

Three years ago, Reyna Herold was an absolute novice at gymnastics.

Tuesday before a Senior Night crowd at Tomah High School, she was an all-around gymnast for the first time in her career.

Herold, the only senior on the Tomah squad, provided the emotional highlight for the Timberwolves as they hosted a quadrangular meet. Brown said Herold’s night was one of many good things that happened in front of the home crowd.

“The girls really pulled together today, supporting each other and stepping up to compete when they were needed,” Brown said. “I’m so proud of them this week − it feels like it’s coming together well.”

Brown was especially happy for Herold, who performed in all four events.

“When she started three years ago, she didn’t even know how to do a basic cartwheel,” Brown said. “She has come a long way, and I’m so proud of her − she works hard and is a great student and role model.”

From a scoring standpoint, the evening belonged to Tomah freshman Peyton Foster, who won the all-around with a score of 31.525. She was first out of 19 gymnasts in the floor exercise with a personal-best 8.5.