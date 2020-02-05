Tomah gymnasts celebrate Senior Night

Three years ago, Reyna Herold was an absolute novice at gymnastics.
Tuesday before a Senior Night crowd at Tomah High School, she was an all-around gymnast for the first time in her career.
Herold, the only senior on the Tomah squad, provided the emotional highlight for the Timberwolves as they hosted a quadrangular meet. Brown said Herold’s night was one of many good things that happened in front of the home crowd.
“The girls really pulled together today, supporting each other and stepping up to compete when they were needed,” Brown said. “I’m so proud of them this week − it feels like it’s coming together well.”
Brown was especially happy for Herold, who performed in all four events.
“When she started three years ago, she didn’t even know how to do a basic cartwheel,” Brown said. “She has come a long way, and I’m so proud of her − she works hard and is a great student and role model.”
From a scoring standpoint, the evening belonged to Tomah freshman Peyton Foster, who won the all-around with a score of 31.525. She was first out of 19 gymnasts in the floor exercise with a personal-best 8.5.
“(Foster) has had some issues with her tumbling passes in previous meets but executed them well tonight in front of family and friends,” Brown said. “It was a great routine to end the meet.”
Foster was fourth out of 18 competitors on vault (8.175), fifth on balance beam (7.475) and sixth on uneven parallel bars (7.375).
“Peyton again had a fall on bars, but hopefully we can get that worked out,” Brown said. “She stuck her beam routine.”
Brown said multiple other girls stepped up for the Timberwolves.
Madeline Ewers added a beam routine after only a few days practicing it and did well, Brown said.
Anna Jackson added a bars routine, Kaylea Cook finished her beam and floor routines with an injured hand, and transfer student Britney Janiszewski competed for the Timberwolves for the first time on vault and floor. She was sixth on vault with an 8.125 score.
“Britney is a quick learner and did even better than I expected,” Brown said. “She is a great addition to our team.”
The Timberwolves also honored senior Hannah Hogan. She competed on varsity during her first three years with the program and returned in 2019-20 as a manager.
The Timberwolves finished second out of the meet’s four teams.
Team scores: Marshfield 130.425, Tomah 105.375, Arcadia 101.625, Westby 97.1.
“We have two meets left and are hoping we can improve our team score,” Brown said.
The Timberwolves wrap up the Mississippi Valley Conference portion of their schedule with a meet at Onalaska Thursday, Feb. 13. After that, Tomah gets 16 days off before competing in a WIAA Division 2 Sectional meet at Platteville.
