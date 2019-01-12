A banged-up Tomah High School gymnastics team finished fifth in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Sparta.
Tomah coach Karen Brown described the meet as a "rough day" for a squad that had two girls suffer injuries on the uneven parallel bars.
Brown pulled up Zoey Dvorak, Kaylea Cook and Reyna Herold from the junior varsity and said all three "did a good job on their routines."
Another bright spot: the Timberwolves had just five falls during their balance beam routines.
Tomah's top two varsity scores on each apparatus were:
- Floor exercise: Anna Jackson, 7.475; Alyson Simon, 6.925.
- Balance beam: Simon, 6.25; Olivia Hammer, 5.925.
- Uneven parallel bars: Lily Stewart, 5.35; Ashley Nelson, 5.25.
- Vault: Simon, 7.65; Madison Tesar, 7.45.
With Hannah Hogan sidelined, Simon performed all-around for the first time this season. She nailed a personal-best score on bars.
Team scores: Holmen 128.3, Onalaska 123.55, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 119.8, Sparta 112.325, Tomah 97.75.
Brown said the jayvees performed well. Jackson reached the podium, winning third place on junior varsity beam. Jayvee teammates Olivia Hammer and Brianna Bowen posted personal-bests on bars.
The Timberwolves return to action Friday, Jan. 18 with a trip to the Viroqua Invitational starting at 6 p.m.
Tomah's next home date is an MVC meet at Tomah High School Thursday, Jan. 31, when it will be Parents/Senior Night.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
