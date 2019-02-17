The Tomah High School gymnastics team amassed a season-high 106.4 points at the final Mississippi Valley Conference meet of the season Thursday at Holmen.
The Timberwolves were led by senior Azalea Roberts, who competed in all four varsity events and posted a 27.0 score in the all-around. She had Tomah's best score on the uneven parallel bars (5.5) and second-best score on vault (7.55) and balance beam (6.95).
Hannah Hogan had Tomah's best scores on the other three events. Her scores were 7.75 on vault, 7.45 on balance beam and 7.45 on the exercise. She normally competes in the all-around but didn't perform a bars routine.
Anna Jackson was close behind Hogan in the floor exercise with a 7.35 score.
Harley Bartels of Holmen won the all-around with a 34.8 and had the top score on every event except vault.
Team scores: Holmen 135.2, Onalaska/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 131.775, Sparta 121, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 117.85, Tomah 106.4. It was the final meet of the season, and Holmen won the conference title.
Tomah's next meet is Saturday, Feb. 23 at the WIAA Division 2 West Salem Sectional, where berths at the state meet will be on the line. The Timberwolves be joined by Arcadia, Grantsburg/Luck/Unity/Webster, Menomonie, Rice Lake, River Falls, Sparta and West Salem/La Crosse Aquinas/Bangor starting at 11 a.m.
The state meet is March 1-2 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
