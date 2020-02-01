Tomah gymnasts reach new heights on bars

The uneven parallel bars was Tomah's place to shine Thursday.

Five Tomah gymnasts posted personal bests on bars as Tomah competed in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet Thursday at Sparta. The Timberwolves didn't quite match the season-best team score they reached at Viroqua Jan. 23, but Tomah coach Karen Brown said it was a productive meet.

"We didn’t score as high as last Friday, but we had some really good things happen," Brown said.

Freshman Peyton Foster exceeded the 8.0 mark for the first time on bars with a score of 8.125 and came within 1 ½ points of the school record held by Julia Rabe.

Reyna Herold, Nevaeh Martin, Jenna Bakken and Madeline Ewers also achieved personal records on bars.

Foster also posted a personal best all-around score of 31.975 and was ninth out of 21 gymnasts who competed in all four events.

Ewers, Herold and Kaylea Cook reached personal records on vault.

Martin was Tomah's other all-around performer with a score of 24.55.

Caelen Lansing of La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan posted the meet's best all-around score at 37.575. Lily Wiegand of Sparta was second at 35.25.