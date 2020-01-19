Tomah gymnasts return to action with season-high finish

It has been nearly a month since the Tomah High School gymnastics team hit the competition circuit, and the Timberwolves put the extra practice time to good use.

Coach Karen Brown's squad posted its highest score of the season Thursday at a Mississippi Valley Conference meet in La Crosse. It was the Timberwolves' first competition since Dec. 21. They were scheduled to travel to Holmen for an MVC meet Jan. 9 but were grounded by inclement weather.

"We had our best score of the season so far," Brown said. "It was good to compete again after a long break."

Freshman Peyton Foster posted Tomah's highest score on all four events and finished ninth out of 16 gymnasts who competed in the all-around. Her scores on vault (8.1), uneven parallel bars (7.6), balance beam (7.1) and floor exercise added up to 30.975 as she pursues the school record of 32.9 held by Ashlin Vandervort.

"Peyton had one of her best floor routines, adding a new tumbling pass," Brown said. "She had a little trouble on her bar routine and one fall on beam, but she still has a lot of potential for improvement."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Timberwolves reached new scoring heights on bars with Jenna Bakken and Madeline Ewers both adding a new flyaway dismount to give them personal high scores.