A week made a big difference for the Tomah High School gymnastics team.
The Timberwolves tacked on five team points from their opening meet and placed sixth out of eight teams at the Peppermint Twist Invitational Saturday at Tomah High School.
"Tomah had a better performance than last week in Baraboo," coach Karen Brown said. "Our bar and beam routines improved, helping us increase our team score."
Hannah Hogan reclaimed her spot as Tomah's number-one gymnast with an all-around score of 26.7. She led Tomah's resurgence on the balance beam with a score of 7.55, which tied her for 13th place out of 40 competitors.
Ashley Nelson had a bounce-back performance on beam by finishing 19th with a score of 7.15. After falling from the beam five times at Baraboo, Nelson was the only Tomah gymnast Saturday who executed a no-falls routine. She also posted a personal record on the uneven parallel bars (5.775).
Overall, the Timberwolves fell from the beam six times compared to 12 times at Baraboo.
Hogan also led Tomah in the floor exercise (7.325) and vault (7.725).
Azalea Roberts paced the Timberwolves on the uneven parallel bars with a 5.975 score and was in the upper half of the balance beam field (7.1). She also finished close behind Hogan in the all-around at 26.425.
Other notable Tomah scores:
- Madison Tesar was close behind Hogan in the vault (7.7).
- Freshmen Alyssa Haskamp and Alyson Simon were 21st and 23rd out of 39 entries on the floor with scores of 7.2 and 7.075.
Gracie Holland of Marshfield was the all-around winner with a score of 37.05. She outpaced teammate Emma Haugen by more than 2 ½ points. Sparta freshman Lily Wiegand was third (33.525).
"It was a fun meet getting most of the girls competing ... lots of improvement in one week," Brown said.
Team scores: Marshfield 135.1, Chippewa Falls 122.575, Antigo 118.4750, Sparta 117.7, Menomonie 116.9, Tomah 108.55, Arcadia 106.5, Westby 99.025.
Tomah's junior varsity saw its first action of the season. Freshmen Kaylea Cook, Olivia Hammer, Amelia Hammer and Zoey Dvorak competed for the first time, and junior Reyna Herold added a bar routine and a new vault this year.
The jayvees finished third as a team, and Haskamp competed on beam for the first time and earned sixth place.
"It was great to have 13 of the 20 spots filled," Brown said. "Hopefully we can fill all spots this season."
Tomah opens its Mississippi Valley Conference season Tuesday, Dec. 20 with a trip to Holmen. The meet begins at 6 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
