There was room for everyone in the press box Thursday night.
Tomah High School unveiled its new press box at E.J. McKean Field before a group of donors and grateful coaches and media personnel before Thursday's football contest against Black River Falls. The $138,000 facility was funded mostly through private donations and has been years in the making. Tomah Gridiron Club president Mike Gnewikow said the project has been over 10 years in the making.
"We've gone from having the worst press box in the conference to the second-best, and that's only because two teams play at UW-La Crosse," Gnewikow said.
The Gridiron Club coordinated the fundraising, which attracted 22 different major donors.
"The community response has been fantastic," he said. "We have quite a few alumni with businesses who stepped up."
The new press box is 42 feet long and replaces an aging structure that was 24 feet long. The old press box got extremely crowded when the road team brought a radio or television crew, and the windowless structure left its occupants the mercy of rain and wind.
"The biggest thing is having enough space and getting people out of the weather," Gnewikow said. "For the media, it's fantastic. We've got nine chairs. Before that, I think we had four."
The facility has entrances on both sides, which keeps opposing coaches on opposite ends in rooms with interior doors.
"Coaches have their own entrances and can zoom in and out," Gnewikow said.
There are also technological upgrades. The press box is equipped with WiFi and has a connection to a new wireless scoreboard.
Gnewikow said the facility is a community asset that will be utilized for other extracurricular activities and non-school community events.
"We want people to realize this isn't just a football project," he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.