Tomah High School produced a senior class of football players that lacked in numbers but not in desire and character.
The 12-person senior class was honored during the team's annual football banquet Thursday at Cranberry Country Lodge. Tomah's seniors led the team to a 3-6 overall record in 2019 and 1-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. While a lack of depth was a critical factor in most of the losses, Tomah head coach Brad Plueger said he couldn't have asked any more of a senior class that played hard and were dependable teammates from early August to late October.
"They were a small class as freshmen, and they always stuck together," Plueger said. "They stayed together, and they didn't point fingers."
The class consists of Ian Neitzel, Dawson Cruz, Austin Arttus, Brandon Long, Ben Eckdahl, Jacob Powell, Jairon Pierce, Hayden Larson, Colby Von Haden, Connor Perry, Nate Spears and Elijah Klema.
The season began with two non-conference victories against Mauston and Black River Falls, both of which qualified for the WIAA playoffs. The MVC season with began a pair of competitive losses against La Crosse Central and Sparta. After injuries ripped a hole in the roster, Tomah lost three straight blowouts. However, the Timberwolves made their homecoming memorable with a 21-7 over West Salem.
Plueger said the way his seniors conducted themselves on and off the field "is a testament to their character. It tells you what kind of people they are and that they're going to be successful after they leave here."
Plueger said the seniors left behind a program with a solid potential and told the underclassmen, "Don't waste the opportunity these seniors have set up."
Junior wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Boone Mathison, a three-year letterwinner, won the team's Leader of the Pack award. He gained an average of 15 yards every time he touched the ball, and the plaque describes him as "an impact player on offense."
Other awards were:
- Tape it and Play - Jairon Pierce.
- Top Block (offensive line) - Von Haden.
- Most Improved - Luke Buckendahl.
- Top Rock (hardest hitter) - Pierce.
- Tomah Sports Boosters Club - Von Haden.
In addition, Bruce and Kathy Peth were honored for their 25 years as volunteers for Tomah Youth Football.
"They are two people who have been staples in our program," Plueger said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.