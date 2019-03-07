Tomah High School will welcome a pair of new head coaches for the 2019 spring sports season.
Katie Spiers is the new girls soccer coach. She coached boys soccer for two seasons in the 1990s before coaching the girls in their inaugural season in 1998. Tomah Area School District Activities Director Tom Curran is happy to see her return to the program.
"I was glad the opportunity came open for her," said Curran. "She's an excellent coach and excellent role model for the girls. I'm excited for her to take over the program."
Spiers, a health teacher at the high school, replaces Justina Anderson, who coached the team the past two seasons. The first day of practice is Monday, March 18 with the opening contest scheduled for Thursday, April 4 at home vs. Onalaska.
Ben Bannan is the new boys tennis coach. He replaces Andrew Johnson, who left the district last fall to accept a teaching job in Madison.
Bannan, a math teacher at the high school, was junior varsity coach last year.
"He knows the kids and their abilities," Curran said.
Bannan was also named coach of the girls team, which competes in the fall. He took over as interim coach of the girls last fall after Johnson accepted the job in Madison during the first week of girls practice.
Curran said Bannan did an excellent job of handling the sudden coaching change.
"It was a seamless transition," Curran said.
The first boys tennis practice is Monday, March 25. The first match is April 4 at home vs. Reedsburg.
Practice began this week for boys and girls track and field. The two teams head for the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie Tuesday, March 19 to open their season at an indoor invitational hosted by Barron High School.
Practice for softball begins Monday, March 11, followed by the opening of baseball practice March 18 and boys golf practice March 25.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
