The Tomah High School baseball team will go as far as it batting order takes it, and the postseason journey got off to a good start Thursday.
With Connor Prielipp spinning his usual brilliance on the mound, Tomah hitters found their batting stroke in an 8-0 WIAA Division 2 Regional quarterfinal victory over Black River Falls at Glendale Field. The victory sends the Timberwolves to the May 28 Regional semifinal at home vs. La Crosse Logan.
Timberwolves coach Ryan Brookman was encouraged by what he saw at the plate.
"I think the hitting is as good as it has been all year," Brookman said. "We got good, solid hits, and we got hits with guys on base, which we haven't done lately."
Tomah scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the first. Brett Larsen led off with a single, went to third on a Prielipp double and scored on Evan Long's sacrifice fly.
The Timberwolves busted the contest open in the fourth. Dakota Riedesel started the rally with a one-out single. Tyler Torkelson followed with a walk, and Joe Hesse reached base on an error to load the bases.
After a wild pitch scored Riedesel, Ryan Bernhardt laced an RBI single for a 3-0 lead. An error, an RBI single from Jared Eckelberg and and RBI double from Prielipp pushed the lead to 6-0 before the inning finally ended.
Tomah got two more runs in the fifth, thanks to another RBI single from Bernhardt and a run-scoring groundout by Ethan Pederson.
Brookman was impressed with the production of the bottom of the order. The last four batters in the order combined for three hits, four runs and five RBIs.
"Two through five have been pretty consistent," Brookman said. "We've needed the other the other guys to step up, and they really have."
Prielipp, who was coming off a 19-strikeout no-hitter against La Crosse Aquinas, allowed six Black River Falls batters to reach base − four hits, one walk and one hit batsman who was immediately erased on a pickoff throw.
Prielipp threw 84 pitches, 63 of which were strikes.
"When you have a guy who has walked six batters in 55 innings, you're going to give up hits, but it was nice; it kept his pitch count down," Brookman said. ""We knew their lineup is decent − they've got four guys at the top who are good hitters. They put balls in play, but we played flawless defense."
Tomah's record improved to 11-13.
The Regional final is set for 5 p.m. at Dennis Senz Field but could be moved to Glendale based on field conditions.
Logan, the number-three seed, advanced by defeating West Salem 8-5. The Tomah-Logan winner will play in the Regional final Wednesday, May 29 at the site of the higher remaining seed.
TOMAH 8 BLACK RIVER FALLS 0
B. River Falls;000;000;0−0;4;2
Tomah;100;520;x−8;8;0
Pitchers: B - Gunderson, Whitegull (6). T - Prielipp. W - Prielipp. L - Whitegull.
Hitters: B - Yaeger (2-for-3). T - Prielipp (2-for-4, 2 doublesS), Riedesel (2-for-4), Bernhardt (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Pederson (2 RBI).
