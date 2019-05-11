Tomah and Holmen should be paired in the WIAA playoffs. The two teams have played 180 minutes of back-and-forth girls soccer this season and have yet to settle anything.
The Timberwolves and Vikings exchanged goals for 90 minutes Thursday before settling for a 3-3 Mississippi Valley Conference tie at Tomah's Veterans Field. The deadlock came 23 days after the squads battled to a 1-1 tie in Holmen.
The contest came two days after the Timberwolves hit the road to defeat MVC rival Sparta 3-0. The two results left Tomah's record at 3-6-2 overall and 3-5-2 mark in the MVC.
Thursday's matchup was entertaining, if not decisive.
"This was an exciting game," Tomah coach Katie Spiers said. "It was a physical game with lots of attacks for both teams."
Holmen scored the first goal five minutes into the contest, but a Holmen foul just outside the goalkeeper's box in the 16th minute gave the Timberwolves their first chance. They didn't waste it. Shani Tiber launched a hard free kick through heavy traffic that veered to the right of Holmen goalkeeper Alexis Treadway and into the net.
The Timberwolves caught a bad break three minutes before halftime, when they misplayed a ball into their own net and gave Holmen a 2-1 halftime lead.
Tomah got the goal back in the 62nd minute, when Tiber placed a fast rolling ball across the penalty area, and Deirdre Martin finished the play to tie the contest at 2-2.
Holmen took a 3-2 lead six minutes later, but Tomah responded just 6 ½ minutes before the final horn when Casie Lasko scored.
The even score matched the evenness of play. Both Treadway and Tomah goalkeeper Hanna Adler made five saves.
The Timberwolves took charge early at Sparta with freshman Emmalynn Brandvig scoring a goal in the ninth minute.
Alexis Spiers scored Tomah's other two goals. The first sailed over the head of the Sparta goalkeeper, and the second came off a pass from Tiber.
Katie Spiers said her team "held a strong attack throughout the game."
"It is nice to see the girls shooting more and shooting from about 18 yards away," she said. "That is where most of our goals have been scored from. We have been working on shooting and creating opportunities during practice."
The Timberwolves play MVC road games next week at Onalaska and La Crosse Aquinas before returning home Friday, May 17 to host Sauk Prairie in a 5 p.m. nonconference matchup at Veterans Field.
