Tomah hosts first dual of 2019-20 season

Dual wrestling matches have a special atmosphere − the gymnasium lights dim except for the center light that focuses everyone's attention on the wrestling mat.
With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Tomah High School wrestlers finally got to compete under their home spotlight.
Tomah lost to the Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau/Melrose Mindoro Titans 40-16, but Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said the evening was positive one for his team that hadn't wrestled in a home meet since the Dec. 14 Tomah Scramble. Von Haden said his team performed well agains the fourth-ranked team in Division 2.
"It was nice to get home and wrestle before the home crowd," Von Haden said. "Even though we got beat 40-16, I loved the fight in our kids. They battled. Even the ones they lost, they kept battling and fighting to the end. I thought we gave them everything they wanted."
The match took two hours as both teams filled every weight class. Nine of the 14 matches lasted the full six minutes.
"There weren't many quick pins, and we won some tight matches," Von Haden said.
The tightest one came at the end, where Tomah's Nate Boulton won a 5-3 decision at 138 pounds over Samuel Johnson. Boulton took a 4-1 lead in the first period with a takedown and two-point nearfall and never let Johnson come close to getting a takedown over the final two periods.
"Nate Boulton wrestled really well," Von Haden said. "He had a great competitor and controlled the whole match."
Tomah's most decisive win came at 132, where Braden Bemis scored a 13-3 major decision over Kohlman Linberg. Bemis took a 5-0 lead with a 3-point nearfall in the first period and traded takedowns for escapes the rest of the match.
Gavin Finch came back from an early takedown at 113 to rally past David Hiles 7-4.
Also winning decisions for the Timberwolves were Marques Fritsche (170) and Colby Von Haden (220). Fritsche scored a two-point nearfall in the third period en route to winning 9-3, and Von Haden seized control with two takedowns in the first period and prevailed 6-3.
The Timberwolves were coming off a third-place finish Saturday at the Wausau East Lumberjack Invitational. The Timberwolves snagged a last-minute berth after their Jan. 18 invitational in Chippewa Falls was snowed out.
Three Timberwolves − Landon Bloom (106), Fritsche (170) and Hayden Larson (285) − were crowned tournament champions.
Other Tomah placewinners:
- Second - Finch (113)
- Third - Braden Bemis (126), Pierce (182)
- Fourth - Caleb Pollack (120)
- Fifth - Nate Boulton (138), Logan Boulton (145)
- Sixth - Von Haden (220)
- Seventh - Thor Lass (195)
- Eleventh - Thai Davis (152)
Tomah took only 12 wrestlers to the meet but still finished third.
"The competition wasn't top-to-bottom tough, but there were three or four tough kids in every bracket," Von Haden said.
Team scores: Brillion 322.5, Stevens Point 284, Tomah 280, Winneconne 279, Appleton North 230, Rhinelander 205.5, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 191, La Crosse Logan/La Crosse Central 181.5, Waupaca 157.5, Eau Claire North 150, Wabeno/Laona 127.5, Marathon 123, Wausau East 106, Three Lakes 96.5, Peshtigo 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 48.5.
After going two months without a home dual, the Timberwolves host dual matches on back-to-back nights next week. Central/Logan comes to Tomah Feb. 6, followed by Holmen Feb. 7. The Holmen match will follow a varsity girls basketball contest between Holmen and Tomah that starts at 5:45 p.m.
