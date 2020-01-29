Tomah hosts first dual of 2019-20 season

Dual wrestling matches have a special atmosphere − the gymnasium lights dim except for the center light that focuses everyone's attention on the wrestling mat.

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Tomah High School wrestlers finally got to compete under their home spotlight.

Tomah lost to the Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau/Melrose Mindoro Titans 40-16, but Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said the evening was positive one for his team that hadn't wrestled in a home meet since the Dec. 14 Tomah Scramble. Von Haden said his team performed well agains the fourth-ranked team in Division 2.

"It was nice to get home and wrestle before the home crowd," Von Haden said. "Even though we got beat 40-16, I loved the fight in our kids. They battled. Even the ones they lost, they kept battling and fighting to the end. I thought we gave them everything they wanted."

The match took two hours as both teams filled every weight class. Nine of the 14 matches lasted the full six minutes.

"There weren't many quick pins, and we won some tight matches," Von Haden said.