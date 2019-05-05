Powerlifters from across Wisconsin gathered at Tomah High School April 27 for the second annual Special Olympics State Powerlifting Tournament.
Seventy-five athletes from 14 different teams competed.
After the opening ceremony and Special Olympics oath, male and female lifters competed in squat, bench press, deadlift, combo I (bench, deadlift) and combo II (squat, bench and deadlift).
Tomah produced a pair of quadruple winners. Ryan Barta and James Sherman both won four events in the male division.
Barta competed in Division 3 and won the squat, bench press, deadlift and combo II with a combined lift of 535 pounds.
Sherman topped the Division 5a field in the same four events. His three combo II lifts totaled 800 pounds.
Tomah's other placewinners were:
Male
Division 1: Ronald Dixon - Bench press, fourth; deadlift, fourth.
Division 2: Darren Aller - Bench press, fourth; deadlift, second; combo I, third.
Division 4: Justin Larson - Squat, first; bench press, third; deadlift, third; combo II, second.
Female
Division 5: Cassie Skogen - Bench press, first; deadlift, first; combo I, first. Katie Nevin - Bench press, third; deadlift, second; combo I, third; Katie Brouduer - Bench press, second; deadlift, third; combo I, second.
Division 6: Brittney Slaughter - Bench press, fifth; deadlift, fourth; combo I, first. Melinda Hysel - Bench press, sixth; deadlift, fifth; combo I, second.
Division 8 - Heather Delaney - Bench press, first; deadlift, fifth, combo I, third. Gina Kennedy - Bench press, fifth; deadlift, fourth; combo I, fifth. Alyssa Hansen - Bench press, fifth; deadlift, fourth; combo I, fifth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.