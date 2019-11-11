The Tomah High School junior varsity football team finished with a 1-7 record after losing its final two games of the season.
The Timberwolves were defeated at home by D.C. Everest in a nonconference contest Oct. 7. Thane Foss scored on a touchdown run and Hunter Neumann caught a touchdown pass from Bryson Retzlaff to account for the Tomah scoring.
Tomah’s Oct. 14 contest at Gale-Ettrick- Trempealeau was cancelled due to a lack of G-E-T players.
The season ended with a 32-20 home loss to Mississippi Valley Conference rival La Crosse Logan. Foss ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Ahden St. Germaine rushed for another score. Tanner Matthais scored on a two-point conversion run.
The team has just 20 sophomores on the roster − a small number for a school Tomah’s size − and roster size played a role in some of the outcomes.
“We didn’t have such a great season wins and losses, but I thought the kids worked hard and improved every game,” coach Jeff Von Haden said Thursday during the year-end banquet. “We just have to keep working and getting better.”
Tomah finished with an MVC record of 1-5. The Timberwolves’ lone victory of the season was Sept. 16 against Sparta.
“We did win the important one when we beat Sparta,” Von Haden said.
The Tomah freshmen finished with a 2-4 record during a season in which two opponents cancelled for lack of numbers. Coach Bill Carney said the players were disappointed by the cancelletions after improving and playing competitive football.
“The most important thing is that we improved,” he said at the banquet. “Our record was 2-4; it could have easily been 4-2.”
