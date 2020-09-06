 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah jayvee golfers win triangular
0 comments

Tomah jayvee golfers win triangular

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls golf program has lots of quality golfers, and that depth was put on display Friday. Tomah golfers occupied the top of the leader board as the Timberwolves hosted a junior varsity triangular at Hiawatha Golf Club.

Amelia Schanhofer and Hannah Van Treese of Tomah shared medalist honors by shooting nine-hole scores of 50.

Tomah's Emma Van Treese shot a 51 and tied for third with Holmen's Megan Hefti. Morgan Gunderson of Holmen and Libby Soderberg of Onalaska tied for fifth with 522.

The Timberwolves' other scores were Mariah Pierce (55), Carley Zingler (58) and Payton Pierce (67).

Team scores: Tomah 206, Holmen 215, Onalaska 223.

The Tomah varsity hosts a pair of meets at Hiawatha this week. The four other Mississippi Valley Conference schools meet in Tomah Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 1:30, and Reedsburg travels to Hiawatha Friday, Sept. 11 for a nonconference dual.

Hiawatha will also host a WIAA Division 1 Sectional tournament Monday, Oct. 5.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Girls tennis starts season 2-0

Amid the uncertainty of the high school sport season in Wisconsin, there is something tangible to report: The Tomah High School girls tennis t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News