Tomah jayvee golfers win triangular

The Tomah High School girls golf program has lots of quality golfers, and that depth was put on display Friday. Tomah golfers occupied the top of the leader board as the Timberwolves hosted a junior varsity triangular at Hiawatha Golf Club.

Amelia Schanhofer and Hannah Van Treese of Tomah shared medalist honors by shooting nine-hole scores of 50.

Tomah's Emma Van Treese shot a 51 and tied for third with Holmen's Megan Hefti. Morgan Gunderson of Holmen and Libby Soderberg of Onalaska tied for fifth with 522.

The Timberwolves' other scores were Mariah Pierce (55), Carley Zingler (58) and Payton Pierce (67).

Team scores: Tomah 206, Holmen 215, Onalaska 223.

The Tomah varsity hosts a pair of meets at Hiawatha this week. The four other Mississippi Valley Conference schools meet in Tomah Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 1:30, and Reedsburg travels to Hiawatha Friday, Sept. 11 for a nonconference dual.

Hiawatha will also host a WIAA Division 1 Sectional tournament Monday, Oct. 5.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

