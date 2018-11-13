The Tomah High School junior varsity football team completed its 2018 season with a 7-1 record.
Tomah's only loss was a 13-0 setback vs. Holmen.
"We had a nice season this year," said coach Jeff Von Haden at the team banquet. "Overall the kids played really well. Congratulations on your record."
The Timberwolves won their last three games, sandwiching a pair of blowouts around a close victory.
On Oct. 1, the Timberwolves embarked on a long road trip to Loyal and were rewarded with a 25-0 nonconference victory on a wet, cold evening. Tomah scored four touchdowns, and Phil Parks kicked an extra point.
On another wet evening Oct. 8 at E.J. McKean Field, Tomah edged La Crosse Central 21-14. Austin Arttus and Evan Westpfahl scored rushing touchdowns for the Timberwolves, and wide receiver Avyon Adams caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Evan Long. The defense was led by interceptions from Hunter Neumann, Brandon Lueck and John Tahtitnen.
The season ended Oct. 15 with a 39-0 victory over La Crosse Logan. Nate Spears led the offense with a pair of touchdown runs, while Arttus and Westpfahl scored one rushing touchdown each. Long threw touchdown passes to Avyon Adams and tight end Marques Fritche. Parks booted three extra points.
Von Haden said the Timberwolves' record was the result of a team effort.
"I can't say we relied on any one outstanding player," he said. "It seemed like each game someone would step up and carry the load."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.