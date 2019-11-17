Tomah High School took fifth place in both the boys and girls races at the Mississippi Valley Conference junior varsity meet Oct. 17 at the Maple Grove cross country venue in West Salem.
Thorvald Lass was Tomah’s best individual jayvee finisher. He was 11th in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 57 seconds over the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course. There were 76 runners in the boys junior varsity field.
Austin Lyden also finished in the top quarter of the boys race. He was 18th with a time of 19:25.
Tomah’s other junior varsity boys were: Calvin Zeps (20:14), Charlie Ella (20:25), Daniel Swanson (20:41), Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg (20:52) and Ethan Libbey (21:03).
Team scores: Holmen 51, La Crosse Aquinas 57, Onalaska 59, La Crosse Logan 69, Tomah 122, La Crosse Central 162, Sparta 205.
In the girls race, Jenna Hausman was the top Timberwolves’ runner. She was 18th in a field of 55 runners with a time of 24:50.
The other Tomah girls were: Aisha Hughart Topgyal (25:32), Kellie Jorgensen (25:39), Reyna Herold (26:02), Joy Hilson (26:25), Sammy Spang (29:03) and Autumn Sparks (29:08).
Team scores: Onalaska 19, Central 59, Logan 60, Holmen 119, Tomah 128, Sparta 143, Aquinas incomplete.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.