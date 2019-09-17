The Tomah High School junior varsity football team lost a pair of squeakers and a blowout to start the season.
Tomah’s opener was a 20-14 setback at Mauston Aug. 26. Ahden St. Germain and Tanner Matthais scored on touchdown runs, and Connor Sharpe crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion. Brock Greathouse had a fumble recovery to lead the defense.
The second game was a 48-0 loss Sept. 3 at Chippewa Falls. The Timberwolves turned the ball over five times. The biggest offensive highlight was a 40-yard pass from Thane Foss to Hunter Miller.
Tomah’s Mississippi Valley Conference opener was a 36-30 loss at La Crosse Central Sept. 9. Miller caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Foss, Hunter Neumann caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Sharpe, and Sharpe and Matthais both rushed for touchdowns. Matthais scored a pair of two-point conversions, and Sharpe ran for another two-pointer.
Charlie Joyce snared an interception to lead the defense.
The Timberwolves host Holmen Monday, Sept. 23 in a 5:30 p.m. MVC matchup at E.J. McKean Field and travel to Onalaska for another MVC contest Sept. 30.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
