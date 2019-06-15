Three Tomah High School tennis players have been honored by the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Dylen Pierce and Jarrett Knoepker were named second team by the MVC, while Evan Lord was honorable mention. All three are seniors.
Pierce was also Tomah's representative on the sportsmanship team.
"All three of these gentlemen are truly the type of athletes every coach wants," Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. "They all work hard, have outstanding character and encourage their teammates to do the same."
Pierce and Knoepker formed Tomah's number-one doubles team and placed third at the conference meet, defeating Peter Fleming and Russell Heise 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the third-place match.
Bannan said Pierce "competed at a high level throughout the entire season. His work ethic and attitude in practice was a wonderful example for his teammates."
Knoepker, Bannan said, "supported his teammates in their successes and did a great job helping teammates and encouraging them to give it their all in practice."
Lord held down the number-one singles spot for the Timberwolves. He was sixth at the MVC meet, where he defeated Sparta's Dan Musselwhite 6-3, 6-6. Lord had lost to Musselwhi
"Evan Lord played most of his matches at the challenging one singles position, where he faced the toughest competition," Bannan said. "Evan works hard at practice and during matches and has always kept a positive attitude."
The Timberwolves finished the season with a 4-10-1 overall record. They were 0-6 in MVC duals but scored seven points at the MVC meet to pass Sparta for sixth place in the final season standings.
MVC player of the year Ben Fowler of La Crosse Logan led the first team selections. He was joined by: Ian Hofland, junior, No. 2 singles, Logan; Avery Schams, senior, No. 1 doubles, Logan; Garrett Simmons, senior, No. 1 doubles, Logan; Sam Gelder, senior, No. 1 singles, Holmen; Michael Emerich, senior, No. 1, singles, La Crosse Central; Eric Kriewald, senior, No. 1 doubles, Onalaska; Brandon Schmit, senior, No. 1 doubles, Onalaska; Peter Fleming, junior, No. 1 doubles, Central; Russell Heise, junior, No. 1 doubles, Central.
Joining Pierce and Knoepker on the second team: Paul Kulmaczewski, senior, No. 3 singles, Holmen; Sam Novak, senior, No. 2 doubles, Logan; Johnathan Marcou, senior, No. 2 doubles, Logan; Zach Van Craenenbroeck, junior, No. 1 singles, Onalaska; Tyler Pochanayon, junior, No. 2 singles, Onalaska; Ryan Emerich, senior, No. 2 singles, Central; Aaron Puen, senior, No. 1 singles, La Crosse Aquinas; Colin Hiederscheit, senior, No. 2 singles, Holmen.
The rest of the honorable mention: Kyler Peterson, junior, No. 4 singles, Holmen; Josh Beach, senior, No. 3 doubles, Onalaska; Lucas Oelfke, senior, No. 3 doubles, Onalaska; Dan Musselwhite, senior, No. 1 singles, Sparta; Jay Yoo, junior No. 3, singles, Onalaska; Chase Podurgiel, sophomore, No. 2 doubles, Onalaska; Joseph Griebel, freshman, No. 2 doubles, Onalaska; Mark Fortney, junior, No. 2 singles, Aquinas; Nathan Janvrin, senior, No. 3 singles, Central.
Lee Retzlaff of Logan was honored as the coach of the year.
MVC BOYS TENNIS
Final 2019 standings
Logan;59
Onalaska;58
Holmen;49
Central;33
Aquinas;32
Tomah;16
Sparta;12
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
