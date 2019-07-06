{{featured_button_text}}

The pairings have been set for the state American Legion Class AA baseball tournament.

The Tomah U19 squad has been assigned to a four-team Regional in Black River Falls. Pairings in the double-elimination tournament are as follows:

July 19

Game 1: 5:30 p.m.—River Falls vs. New Richmond.

Game 2: 7:30 p.m.—Tomah vs. Black River Falls

July 20

Game 3: Noon—Loser 1 vs. Loser 2.

Game 4: 2:15 p.m.—Winner 3 vs. Winner 4

Game 5: 4:30 p.m.—Winner 3 vs. Loser 4.

July 21

Game 6: Noon—Winner 4 vs. Winner 5

Game 7: 2:15—If necessary.

River Falls (9-1) is the defending Class AA state champion and holds the top spot in the latest Class AA rankings. Its only 2019 loss is to Fond du Lac, ranked number-one in Class AAA.

Sparta was placed in a six-team Regional at Holmen that starts July 18. The other four teams in the Holmen Regional are Baraboo, Onalaska, Mauston and La Crosse North Stars.

The Regional champions advance to the state tournament July 26-30 at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

Tomah has two regular-season contests left on the schedule − a July 9 road trip to Wisconsin Dells followed by a July 15 home contest vs. Westby starting at 6 p.m. at Glendale Field. Tomah has a 6-2 record and a four-game winning streak through games of June 29.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

