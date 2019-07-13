Black River Falls scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out an 11-10 victory over Tomah in a U19 American Legion baseball contest July 7 at Glendale Park.
The loss snapped a four-game Tomah winning and left the Post 201 squad with a 6-3 record.
The contest was tied 7-7 heading into the top of the seventh before Black River Falls pulled back ahead. Tomah rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning but couldn't push the tying run across the plate.
Dakota Riedesel pitched the first five innings for Tomah. He hurled shutout innings in the first, third and fourth and struck out two.
Cody Peters led the Tomah offense with two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Pedersen drew a pair of walks.
Tomah and Black River Falls are set to clash again in the first round of a Class AA Regional tournament at Black River Falls High School. Pairings in the four-team, double-elimination tournament are as follows:
July 19
Game 1: 5:30 p.m.—River Falls vs. New Richmond.
Game 2: 7:30 p.m.—Tomah vs. Black River Falls
July 20
Game 3: Noon—Loser 1 vs. Loser 2.
Game 4: 2:15 p.m.—Winner 3 vs. Winner 4
Game 5: 4:30 p.m.—Winner 3 vs. Loser 4.
July 21
Game 6: Noon—Winner 4 vs. Winner 5
Game 7: 2:15—If necessary.
River Falls is the defending Class AA state champion.
Sparta was placed in a six-team Class AA Regional at Holmen that starts July 18. The other four teams in the Holmen Regional are Baraboo, Onalaska, Mauston and La Crosse North Stars.
The Regional champions advance to the state tournament July 26-30 at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
