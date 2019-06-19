The Tomah American Legion U19 team is off to a 2-1 start.
Tomah opened the season June 11 with a 6-1 victory over Wisconsin Dells at Glendale Field. Austin Arttus pitched six innings of no-hit baseball, and Bodee Littlegeorge hurled a no-hit seventh while giving up an unearned run. Arttus struck out eight batters, and Littlegeorge struck out two. Cody Peters and Tucker Francis led the offense with two hits each. Jairon Pierce had three RBIs.
Tomah followed up with a 6-3 victory over Arcadia in the first game of the Arcadia U17 Tournament Saturday. Tomah snapped a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh. Arttus pitched the last two innings in relief to pick up his second win of the season. Dakota Riedesel led the offense with three hits.
Tomah suffered its first loss of the season later in the day in a 7-4 setback against Cochrane-Fountain City. Tyler Torkelson struck out five in 4 1/3 innings for Tomah before being replaced by reliever Jairon Pierce.
The Tomah Legion will host a Saturday, June 22 doubleheader against Osseo at Glendale Field. The U16 game begins at 11 a.m., followed by the U19 contest at 2 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
