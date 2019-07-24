After a promising start at the Class AA Regional at Black River Falls, the Tomah Post 201 American Legion U19 team was eliminated by defending state champion River Falls.
The tournament was a four-team, double-elimination format.
Tomah beat Black River Falls 6-4 Friday night and then had to wait a day to play again after heavy rains soaked the field at Black River Falls High School.
On Sunday, Tomah defeated New Richmond 4-2. Tomah scored two runs in the first inning thanks to a single by leadoff hitter Brett Larsen and a two-run homer by Tyler Torkelson. New Richmond tied the game with two runs in the fifth, but Tomah regained the lead in the sixth thanks to a two-run single from Larsen that scored Joe Hesse and Jacob Powell.
Tomah pitchers Torkelson and Jairon Pierce limited New Richmond to seven hits, all singles.
After that, the tournament belonged to River Falls, which lost a 5-4 decision in eight innings to New Richmond Friday but dominated the field Sunday and Monday. River Falls defeated Black River Falls 15-1 in the losers bracket Sunday, crushed New Richmond 13-0 in rematch Sunday and defeated Tomah twice on Monday.
Tomah finished the season with an 8-5 record.
River Falls advanced to the state tournament July 26-30 at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
Tomah's U16 team lost its only two games at a Regional tournament in Viroqua. Onalaska won the tournament and advanced to state competition in Manitowoc.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
