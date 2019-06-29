After suffering a lopsided defeated to the La Crosse North Stars June 19, the Tomah American Legion Post 201 U19 baseball team has ripped off three straight victories.
Tomah defeated Baraboo Tuesday 8-4 Tuesday, followed by a 13-7 victory Wednesday in Sparta and a 9-2 triumph over Wisconsin Rapids in the first game of a U17 tournament at Appleton Saturday.
Tomah improved its record to 5-2.
At La Crosse, Tomah fell behind 9-0 after two innings and never recovered. Tomah wasn't able to capitalize on five North Stars errors.
Tomah scored three runs in the top of the seventh to preserve its victory at Baraboo. Tyler Torkelson led the Tomah offense with four hits. Ethan Pedersen added two hits, and Austin Arttus drove in three runs.
At Sparta, Tomah broke the contest open with six runs in the top of the fourth. Pedersen led the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Torkelson pitched the first innings and picked up the win. He struck out four before getting relief help from Jairon Pierce.
The winning streak continued against Wisconsin Rapids. The game was tied 2-2 before Tomah erupted with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Hunter Miller was the winning pitcher for Tomah. He pitched a complete game and struck out four. Nathan Wagenson led the offense with three hits and four RBIs.
The Tomah Legion travels to Osseo for a doubleheader Tuesday, July 2. The U16 team plays at 5 p.m., followed by the U19 squad at 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
