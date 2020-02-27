Tomah loses at Central, defeats Arcadia

The pattern of the Tomah High School boys basketball team continues − bounce back quickly after getting pummeled by a ranked team.

Tomah shook off a 72-37 loss at second-ranked La Crosse Central Friday by imposing a 72-39 defeat on Arcadia Monday at Arcadia High School.

The Timberwolves improved their overall record to 16-5 with only a trip to La Crosse Logan remaining on the regular-season schedule.

Tomah shot 31 percent at Central and made just six of 22 3-point attempts. Isaiah Nick led the Timberwolves in scoring with eight and rebounding with six.

University of Wisconsin recruit Jonathan Davis led all scorers with 29 points.

Defense delivered the victory at Arcadia, where the Timberwolves forced 21 turnovers and held Arcadia to 30 percent shooting.

Dustin Derousseau led the Tomah offense with 17 points and had five steals.

Brett Pierce added 12 points and three assists for the Timberwolves, while Nick was Tomah’s leading rebounder with seven.

Tomah earned the number-four seed in the top half of the WIAA Division 2 Waupaca Sectional and will host River Falls in a Regional semifinal Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.