The Tomah High School boys soccer team saw its record fall to 1-3 after a 4-0 Mississippi Valley Conference setback at Sparta Tuesday.
The Timberwolves dropped to 1-2 in MVC play.
Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said his team was undermined by a slow start.
"We played much better in the second half, controlling large periods of the game," Conzemius said. "We just didn't create enough chances in front of the net to score goals."
Senior Jonathan Sanchez scored twice for the Spartans, while junior Brian Sanchez and Pierce Squyres added goals for the home team. Freshman Matthew Zanon assisted on two of the goals.
Sparta goalie Thomas Treu made 10 saves, while Tomah’s Tim Davies had seven.
Davies is the fifth goaltender used by Tomah this season after the injury to starter Zach Jorgensen during Tomah's opening win against La Crosse Aquinas.
After a Sept. 5 home match against Holmen, Tomah hits the road for three straight matches before returning home Tuesday, Sept. 17 to host La Crosse Central in an MVC matchup at Veterans Field starting at 5 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
