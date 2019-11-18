Tomah Middle School posted a pair of solid finishes at the Three Rivers Conference cross country meet Oct. 19 at Maple Grove cross country venue in West Salem.
The Tomah boys were fourth out of 10 teams, while the Tomah girls fifth out of nine.
The Timberwolves boys were led by eighth-grader Mike Miles. He placed fourth out of 68 runners with a time of 12 minutes, 25 seconds over the two-mile course.
A pair of seventh graders finished in the top third of the field. Zeagan Williams finished 14th in 13:00, and Asher Cashion was 23rd in 13:34.
Tomah’s other runners were Nicholas Holtz (13:55), Nash Vervoren (14:06), Trent Lord (14:34) and Logan Larson (14:38).
Team scores: Holmen 61, Onalaska 80, West Salem 99, Tomah 125, La Crosse Aquinas 133, Sparta 133, La Crosse Logan 139, Westby 188, La Crosse Lincoln 231, La Crosse Longfellow 239.
Sixth-grader Kaelyn Kelly led the Tomah girls with a seventh-place finish out of 61 runners with a time of 14:07.
Eighth-grader Avery Hagen was 22nd with a time of 14:48.
Tomah’s other finishers: Laney Champlin (15:36), Lupita Ruiz (15:49), Lydia Boettcher (16:13), Lily Joyce (16:16) and Lily Sass (16:57).
Team scores: Holmen 24, Sparta 66, West Salem 86, Aquinas 137, Tomah 143, Westby 147, Lincoln 184, Longfellow 186, Onalaska 215.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.