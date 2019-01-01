The Tomah Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its season Dec. 18 with a trip to the 3 Rivers Conference meet at Holmen High School.
No team scores were kept. The Timberwolves took 26 wrestlers to the eight-team meet, second only to Holmen's 34. The other team were La Crosse Logan, La Crosse Longfellow, Onalaska, Sparta, West Salem and Westby.
Tomah wrestlers who won matches were: Ella Haskamp (64-68), Austin Gray (67-69), Jacob Van Hoof (75-79), Andrew Batchelor (77-82), Jack Walters (78-83), Caden Woodin (82-84), Drake Madison (86-87), Blaine Booker (91-96), Kaleb Rose (92-98), Jack Thompson (99-104), Reid Spolum (100), Tanner Woodin (99-103), Landon Bloom (99-108), Benjamin Bemis (106-117), Dalton Johnson (115-129), Keaton Vonderehe (126), Thor Matthews (131-132) and Matthew Erickson (159-165).
Prior to the conference meet, the Timberwolves competed in six regular-season events, including a Dec. 10 triangular in Tomah with Holmen and Westby. The Timberwolves were unable to travel to a 13-team invitational Dec. 1 at Richland Center due to weather.
