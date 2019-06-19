A Tomah native has made his mark on skeet shooting in Minnesota.
Robert Muehlenkamp, a 1976 graduate of Tomah High School and son of David and Betty Muehlenkamp of Tomah, has been inducted into the Minnesota Skeet Shooting Hall of Fame. He was honored during the Minnesota Skeet Association Hall of Fame banquet April 13 in Minneapolis.
As he accepted the award, Muehlenkamp told the banquet audience that his first experience shooting skeet was a range at the Warrens Gun Club with classmate Steve Arity and his father, John. Prior to that, he purchased shotgun shells and used his father's gun to shoot pigeons on his grandfather's farm.
"I didn't get many pigeons, but I had a good time," he said. "Grandpa would always ask me how many I shot. My answer was none most of the time."
After moving to Minnesota, he became reacquainted with skeet shooting at the Minneapolis Gun Club, which was close to his home. He achieved his first score of 100 in 1999.
Muehlenkamp later moved into leadership positions with MSSA. He served on the board of directors before accepting positions as state secretary and vice-president. He has also served as director for the Minneapolis Gun Club.
Muehlenkamp married his wife, Melodee, in 1985. They live in Lakeville, Minnesota, where they raised their three children − Nicole, Nacia and David.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
