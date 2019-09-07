The Tomah High School girls tennis team passed its toughest test to date Thursday with a 5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference victory at Holmen.
The Timberwolves stayed undefeated with a 9-0 overall record and 2-0 MVC mark.
Tomah coach Ben Bannan described it as a "great competitive match." Six of the seven matches were closely contested with one match going to three sets and two others decided by a tiebreaker in the first set.
The only blowout came at number-three singles, where Tomah's Whitney Kuehl gained a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Samantha Marr. Bannan said Kuehl "played well" and "controlled the pace" of the match. Kuehl boosted her season record to 8-1.
At number-four singles, Macy Arch ran her record to 5-0 with a three-set victory over Megan Mihalovic. Bannan said Arch "played some of her best tennis so far this season."
Also staying undefeated was the number-three doubles team of Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl. They boosted their record to 8-0 with a victory in straight sets.
Alli Batten and Maddy Kuhn rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the first set to win a tiebreaker and defeat Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke in straight sets. Batten and Kuhn improved their record to 7-2.
The Timberwolves return home Tuesday, Sept. 10 to host Onalaska in an MVC contest that starts at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
