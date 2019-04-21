The Tomah High School boys tennis team opened its season April 16 with a 7-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Onalaska.

Tomah's record dropped to 1-1.

All seven of the matches were decided in straight sets. The closest match came at number-two singles, where Jarrett Knoepker was edged in the first set 7-5.

The Timberwolves are ready to embark on a busy week, starting with an MVC match at La Crosse Aquinas Tuesday. Tomah hosts La Crosse Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and heads to Portage Saturday for a 9 a.m. quadrangular with West Salem and Edgerton.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

