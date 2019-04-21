The Tomah High School boys tennis team opened its season April 16 with a 7-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Onalaska.
Tomah's record dropped to 1-1.
All seven of the matches were decided in straight sets. The closest match came at number-two singles, where Jarrett Knoepker was edged in the first set 7-5.
The Timberwolves are ready to embark on a busy week, starting with an MVC match at La Crosse Aquinas Tuesday. Tomah hosts La Crosse Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and heads to Portage Saturday for a 9 a.m. quadrangular with West Salem and Edgerton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.