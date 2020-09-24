Tomah netters defeat Portage, Sparta

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls tennis team put two more into the victory column with road victories at Portage and Sparta.

The Timberwolves posted a 5-2 victory Monday over Portage in a matchup punctuated with tight outcomes. Five of the seven matches went to three sets.

Tomah won both matches decided in straight sets — Cadence Thomson at number-one singles and Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray at number-three doubles.

On Tuesday, Tomah defeated Sparta 6-1, although the Spartans pushed the Timberwolves in nearly every match.

Thomson needed an extended tiebreaker to win the first set against Savannah Holcomb, and Tomah's number-one doubles team of Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman claimed a tiebreaker in the first set before easily winning the second set over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff.

At number-four singles, Tomah's Macy Arch came back from a tiebreaker loss in the first set to turn back Isabella Roth.

The Timberwolves improved their dual record to 6-2.

Coach Ben Bannan's squad returns home Friday to host Onalaska at LaGrange Elementary School followed by a home match Tuesday against La Crosse Aquinas. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.