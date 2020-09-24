Tomah netters defeat Portage, Sparta

The Tomah High School girls tennis team put two more into the victory column with road victories at Portage and Sparta.
The Timberwolves posted a 5-2 victory Monday over Portage in a matchup punctuated with tight outcomes. Five of the seven matches went to three sets.
Tomah won both matches decided in straight sets — Cadence Thomson at number-one singles and Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray at number-three doubles.
On Tuesday, Tomah defeated Sparta 6-1, although the Spartans pushed the Timberwolves in nearly every match.
Thomson needed an extended tiebreaker to win the first set against Savannah Holcomb, and Tomah's number-one doubles team of Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman claimed a tiebreaker in the first set before easily winning the second set over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff.
At number-four singles, Tomah's Macy Arch came back from a tiebreaker loss in the first set to turn back Isabella Roth.
The Timberwolves improved their dual record to 6-2.
Coach Ben Bannan's squad returns home Friday to host Onalaska at LaGrange Elementary School followed by a home match Tuesday against La Crosse Aquinas. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.
The postseason begin Monday, Oct. 5, when the Timberwolves travel to the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Subsectional. Survivors of the subsectional advance to the sectional at Madison Memorial.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio
