 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah netters defeat Portage, Sparta
0 comments

Tomah netters defeat Portage, Sparta

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls tennis team put two more into the victory column with road victories at Portage and Sparta.

The Timberwolves posted a 5-2 victory Monday over Portage in a matchup punctuated with tight outcomes. Five of the seven matches went to three sets.

Tomah won both matches decided in straight sets — Cadence Thomson at number-one singles and Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray at number-three doubles.

On Tuesday, Tomah defeated Sparta 6-1, although the Spartans pushed the Timberwolves in nearly every match.

Thomson needed an extended tiebreaker to win the first set against Savannah Holcomb, and Tomah's number-one doubles team of Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman claimed a tiebreaker in the first set before easily winning the second set over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff.

At number-four singles, Tomah's Macy Arch came back from a tiebreaker loss in the first set to turn back Isabella Roth.

The Timberwolves improved their dual record to 6-2.

Coach Ben Bannan's squad returns home Friday to host Onalaska at LaGrange Elementary School followed by a home match Tuesday against La Crosse Aquinas. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.

The postseason begin Monday, Oct. 5, when the Timberwolves travel to the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Subsectional. Survivors of the subsectional advance to the sectional at Madison Memorial.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

RESULTS

TOMAH 5, PORTAGE 2

No. 1 singles: Thomson (T) def. McKinnon, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2: Arocena Blanco (P) def.  Czarnecki, 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.

No. 3: Steinhoff (T) def. Wood, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.

No. 4: Owens (P) def. Macy Arch, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.

No. 1 doubles: Hausman/Martin (T) def. Bisch/Krueger, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

No. 2: Lene/Schroeder (T) def. A. Kallungi/H. Kallungi, 6-0, 6-7 (7), 10-7.

No. 3: Kohn/Murray (T) def. Atkinson/Hein, 6-3, 6-0.

TOMAH 6 SPARTA 1

No. 1 singles: Thomson (T) def. Holcomb 7-6 (10), 6-3

No. 2: Czarnecki (T) def. Blazek 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3: S. Steinhoff (T) def. Tovar 6-4, 6-1.

No. 4: Arch (T) def. Roth 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Martin/Hausman (T) def. Green/E. Steinhoff, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

No. 2: Pitserberger/Muller, (S) def. Schroeder/Lene, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

No. 3: Kohn/Murray (T) def. Pribbernow/Roou 6-4, 6-2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News