Tomah netters finish regular season strong

The Tomah High School girls tennis team heads into post-season action this week with momentum after winning two of its final three dual matches.
Coach Ben Bannan's girls defeated Onalaska 5-2, lost to La Crosse Aquinas 6-1 and defeated Baraboo 5-2.
Tomah ended the dual season with an 8-3 record.
The Timberwolves completed a season sweep of Onalaska by winning all four singles matches in straight sets. Cadence Thomson won all but one game in her number-one singles match against Willa Brown.
Aquinas defeated Tomah for the second time this season. The Timberwolves got their only victory at number-four singles, where Macy Arch won 6-0, 6-0.
Tomah won four lopsided singles matches against Baraboo. The doubles matches were much closer with all three decided by tiebreakers. Tomah's only victory at doubles came at the number-three slot, where Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray prevailed in a match decided by a 10-7 super tiebreaker.
Monday's WIAA Division 1 Subsectional will be played at Holmen. The Subsectional recently shrunk by three teams with Holmen, Sparta and Superior opting out.
Subsectional survivors advance to Wednesday's Oct. 7 Sectional at Wausau West.
The state individual meet is Oct. 15-17, and the state team meet is Oct. 24. Both meets will be held in Lake Geneva.
