Tomah netters finish regular season strong
The Tomah High School girls tennis team heads into post-season action this week with momentum after winning two of its final three dual matches.

Coach Ben Bannan's girls defeated Onalaska 5-2, lost to La Crosse Aquinas 6-1 and defeated Baraboo 5-2.

Tomah ended the dual season with an 8-3 record.

The Timberwolves completed a season sweep of Onalaska by winning all four singles matches in straight sets. Cadence Thomson won all but one game in her number-one singles match against Willa Brown.

Aquinas defeated Tomah for the second time this season. The Timberwolves got their only victory at number-four singles, where Macy Arch won 6-0, 6-0.

Tomah won four lopsided singles matches against Baraboo. The doubles matches were much closer with all three decided by tiebreakers. Tomah's only victory at doubles came at the number-three slot, where Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray prevailed in a match decided by a 10-7 super tiebreaker.

Monday's WIAA Division 1 Subsectional will be played at Holmen. The Subsectional recently shrunk by three teams with Holmen, Sparta and Superior opting out.

Subsectional survivors advance to Wednesday's Oct. 7 Sectional at Wausau West.

The state individual meet is Oct. 15-17, and the state team meet is Oct. 24. Both meets will be held in Lake Geneva.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

RESULTS

TOMAH 5 ONALASKA 2

No. 1 singles: Thomson, (T) def. Brown 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2: Czarnecki (T) def. Arndt 6-4, 6-1.

No. 3: Steinhoff (T) def. Fabian, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4: Arch (T) def. Her  6-2, 7-6 (5).

No. 1 doubles: Hausman/Martin (T) def. Hitchler/Johnson 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-7.

No. 2: Butler/Hoskin (O) def. Lene/Schroeder 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3:  Dale/Strain (O) def. Kohn/Murray 6-4, 6-4.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 6 TOMAH 1

No. 1 singles:  O'Flaherty (A) def. Thomson 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2: Silcox (A) def. Czarnecki, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3: Benson (A) def. Steinhoff 7-5, 6-2.

No. 4:  Arch (T) def. Bakalars 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Thill/Topolski (A) Hausman/Martin 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2: Gauger/Reichenbacher (A) def. Lene/Schroeder 6-3, 7-6 (3).

No. 3: Skemp /Nelson (A) def. Kohn/Murray 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

TOMAH 5 BARABOO 2

No. 1 singles: Thomson (T) def. Cleary 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Czarnecki (T) def. Carlson-Edwards 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3: Steinhoff (T) def. Wiezcorek, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 4: Arch (T) def. Huffaker 6-2, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Lewison/Koppie (B) def. Hausman/Martin 6-3, 7-6 (2).

No. 2: Davies/Bildstein (B) def. Lene/Schroeder 7-6 (3), 6-4.

No. 3: Kohn/Murray (T) def. Benson/Finnegan 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

