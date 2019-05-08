Nobody returned to Tomah empty-handed Saturday from the Wisconsin Rapids tennis quadrangular.
Every Tomah entrant won at least one match as the Timberwolves emerged from the afternoon with a 1-1-1 record. Tomah fought D.C. Everest to a 4-4 tie, lost to Wisconsin Rapids 5-4 and defeated Stevens Point Pacelli 6-2.
The format of the meet, which allowed teams to play up to nine matches, allowed Tomah coach to Ben Bannan to give several players their first varsity experience of the season. Bannan was especially happy with his doubles teams. Several got their first-ever varsity wins “while stepping to the play in lieu of some players gone at state solo and ensemble.”
Tomah’s most dramatic victory came during the number-three singles match against Pacelli, where Aaron Honish prevailed 13-11 in a tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets against Sam Lemotte. In a doubles match against Wisconsin Rapids, Matt Holtz and Gavin Hammer pulled out an 11-9 tiebreaker to claim victory.
A day earlier, the Timberwolves were defeated by Winona Cotter 5-2 in a nonconference dual. Both of Tomah’s victories came in doubles, where the teams of Jarrett Knoepker/Dylen Pierce and Cody Huff/Daniel Swanson prevailed in straight sets.
Tomah emerged from the weekend with a 3-4-1 dual record.
The Timberwolves host La Crosse Logan Friday, May 10 in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School. The contest was rescheduled from April 30.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
