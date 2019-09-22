The Tomah High School girls tennis dropped a pair of close Mississippi Valley Conference matches last week. The Timberwolves lost a 5-2 decision at La Crosse Central Sept. 17 and were edged by La Crosse Logan 4-3 Sept. 19.
Tomah’s record fell to 2-3 in the MVC and 10-3 overall.
At Central, the Timberwolves earned both of their victories at the number-one slots. Cadence Thomson won her match at number-one singles in straight sets, while Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin pulled out a three-set victory at number-one doubles.
The other two doubles matches went to three sets.
“There were lots of close doubles matches that could have gone either way,” Tomah coach Ben Bannan said.
The Timberwolves were without two varsity regulars. Bannan said Sabin Steinhoff played well at number-three doubles with partner Jordan Kuehl in place of Brittany Krog.
Logan won three of the four singles matches against the Timberwolves. Thomsen again won at number-one singles, Morgan Arch and Martin won at number-one doubles, and Steinhoff paired with Jordan Kuehl to win at number-three doubles.
Tomah returns to action Sept. 23 for a home makeup date against La Crosse Aquinas starting at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School. The Timberwolves travel to West Salem for a nonconference match Tuesday.
